How to get a Tidal subscription for free in 3 different ways

You can get a free trial of Tidal by visiting the website and signing up with a new payment method and email.

You can also sign up for Tidal Access, which is a free service that gives you access to a limited selection of songs and videos.

Other products and services sometimes come bundled with free Tidal subscriptions, so be on the lookout.

Tidal is a music streaming service that’s not as big as Spotify or Apple Music, but offers high quality music and exclusive content. It’s also owned by musicians, such as Beyoncé, Jack White, and Jay-Z, rather than businessmen with no music experience.

Although Tidal’s cheapest subscription costs $US9.99 a month, there are several ways to use it for free.

Here’s three ways to get a free Tidal subscription, either temporarily or permanently.

How to get a Tidal free trial



The easiest way to get Tidal for free is to visit Tidal’s website and sign up for a free trial. The trial runs for 30 days, and if you cancel it before the trial runs out, you won’t be charged.

Head to Tidal’s website on your Mac or PC and click the “Start Free Trial” button. Follow the instructions to sign up – you’ll need an email address and payment method that’s never been connected to Tidal before, so you can’t keep applying for free trials.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Sign up for the 30-day trial from Tidal’s web page.

How to use the free Tidal Access service



Tidal offers a free tier called Tidal Access. You can use Tidal Access for free, but you’re limited to a curated selection of audio and video tracks.

To get Tidal Access, you can create an account in the Tidal app and choose not to sign up for a subscription.

You can use Tidal Access from the web or using any of the Tidal apps, but you can only listen to the curated content on the home page – if you search for specific tracks, you’ll be asked to buy a subscription.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tidal Access gives you limited access to music and video at Tidal.

How to find other free Tidal offers



Occasionally, Tidal is included for free with a purchase of another product. For some time, for example, Sprint included a free subscription to Tidal with one of its cellular service plans.

That deal isn’t available anymore, but these are:

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Occasionally, you may see Tidal included for free with other products and services.

You’re unlikely to buy a car or switch cellular plans just for a free Tidal subscription, but it can pay to look for offers like these if you’re looking for a deal on Tidal.

In addition, Tidal regularly runs promotions which might include longer free trials or reduced subscription rates.

