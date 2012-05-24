Trick Yourself Into Getting Through Your Work Day Without Killing Someone

1) There are tricks for not procrastinating and being more productive.



2) Spend a little less time focusing on your performance and little more time trying to be happy. Happiness can boost productivity and lead to success.

3) It’s not the work. It’s how you perceive the work. Learn how to avoid stress.

4) Be nice, even to people you don’t like. At the very least, go tit-for-tat.

5) Take it easy. Worrying about losing your job brings more unhappiness than losing your job. And a lousy job can be worse than no job.

