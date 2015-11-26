13 tips to get you through a US airport as quickly as possible

Travelling during the holidays can be overwhelming, thanks to all of the extra crowds, flight delays, and cancellations.

Thankfully, there are certain steps you can take to save you time and keep you as relaxed as possible.

We’ve put together 13 travel tips for travelling this Thanksgiving, from pre-ordering an airport meal for pickup to using a simple trick to spot shorter lines.

Apply for TSA PreCheck status. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Signing up for TSA PreCheck can help save you valuable time, as you can keep your shoes, belts, and light jackets on as you go through security. You also don't have to remove your laptop or liquids from your bag. It will help get you through an expedited line over Thanksgiving weekend as well as each time you travel afterwards, making it a valuable investment. Download your airline's app. iTunes American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and British Airways are just a few of the airlines that have developed mobile apps to give travellers real-time information on flight delays and gate changes. That way, if your gate has changed and you're short on time, you'll know before you even get to the airport. Wear slippers. Tory Burch If you're going to have to take your shoes off at security, make them easy ones to remove. Slippers are a good choice because they will keep you warm and cosy on your flight without taking too much time to remove at security. Buy a TSA-approved laptop bag. Amazon Certain laptop bags are specially designed to be approved through TSA security, meaning you won't have to take your laptop out separately when passing through. Simple cases like this one from Case Logic ($36.99) are perfectly reasonable. Arrive early. Scott Olson / Getty Images This one seems like common sense, but make sure you leave yourself more time than usual during holiday travels. Brian Ek, senior travel analyst for Priceline.com, told Fox News that he encourages fliers to arrive at least two hours before their domestic flight and three hours for international flights that are leaving early in the morning or late at night. For normal business-hour flights, he recommends giving yourself another 30 to 45 minutes, just to be on the safe side. Have a booking app set up on your phone. iTunes Canceled flights are an unfortunate reality when travelling during the holidays. To help ensure you get the best place to sleep if this does happen, have a booking app set up on your phone so that you can make last-minute hotel reservations or rent a car. If your flight does get canceled, take advantage of your time and start calling the airline over the phone while you wait in line. Look for lines towards your left. Peter Mcdiarmid According to CNN, looking for lines towards your left side can help you spot the one that's shorter. Studies show that Americans are more likely to turn right than left when entering a building.

