How To Get Through Airport Security Quickly

Last week, it was announced by the TSA and Homeland Security that the new TSA Pre✓ passenger-screening program will be expanded from 7 to 35 US airports. As we heard about this program’s expansion, we thought it would be helpful for frequent travellers to better understand all of the options for expedited security check. Excluding individual airline status or class, there are currently 4 primary unique ways for travellers to access expedited security: Global Entry, TSA Pre✓, Black Diamond Self Select and CLEAR. Below we outline each option, including requirements as well as the pros and cons for each program.



Global Entry, Nexus, and Sentri: This is a special US Borders and Customs programs meant for frequent international travellers, although there is no minimum amount of travel needed to apply. These programs are meant to speed up the customs process – Global Entry is for general international travel while Nexus and Sentri are for Canada and Mexico, respectively. These programs allow expedited customs clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers upon arrival in the United States. The process is not for everyone; you need to fill out an application online ($100 fee) and then schedule and pass an interview administered by a U.S Customs and Border Protection officer.

Airport process: Upon arrival at the airport, a traveller proceeds to a Global Entry Kiosk, presents their passport or U.S permanent resident card, places their fingertips on the scanner for fingerprint verification, and makes any customs declarations. The passenger is issued a receipt and is able to proceed directly to baggage claim and exit.

Pros: Avoid border control lines, Great for frequent international travellers

Cons: Cost, Upfront time investment

TSA Pre✓: The concept of TSA Pre✓ was born out of the philosophy that not all travellers pose the same level of risk. By moving away from the one-size fits all concept, to a more risk-based system, the hope is an improved airport experience for all. Currently the program is opt-in only. If you were eligible via airline status, a participating airline (currently only American Airlines or Delta Air Lines but soon to be Alaska Airlines, US Airways, and United Airlines) would have contacted you with an invitation. If you accept the invitation, TSA will be notified and you will undergo a pre-screening process. Upon passing the pre-screening, you will be issued a PASS ID. Members of Global Entry, Nexus, or Sentri are also eligible to opt in to the TSA Pre✓ program. For detailed information on roll out dates and participating security checkpoints for the TSA Pre✓ program, click here.

Airport process: When you book your flight you will submit your PASS ID in the ‘Known traveller Number’ field on the booking website. Upon arrival at the airport, participating travellers will walk through a dedicated lane at airport security checkpoints. TSA Pre✓ boarding passes will be specially encoded and recognised by the TSA officer’s machine as low-risk. This will allow the passenger to skip having to take off belts, shoes, and jackets and will allow you to leave laptops and liquids in bags when being searched.

Pros: Free, Dedicated security line, No need to remove shoes, belt, laptop, and liquids

Cons: Invite only unless you go through US Customs and Borders programs.

Black Diamond Self Select: modelling itself after ski icons and colouring scheme, 51 airports have implemented self-select lanes. The lanes aim to both decrease wait times and the anxiety of the process.

Airport Process: As you approach security at a participating airport, the three different lanes will be clearly marked and a passenger decides which to take. Green is for families with small children and strollers, passengers with special needs, and passengers not familiar with TSA procedures. Blue is designated for passengers familiar with TSA rules but not exactly an “expert”. Lastly, Black is for those who know how to get through security quickly and efficiently.

Pros: Free, No upfront time investment

Cons: traveller confusion over lines, Larger pool of travellers could impact the speed of even the Black lanes

CLEAR : CLEAR is a non-affiliated TSA program that has eliminated not the security clearance, but the verification check (when the TSA agent initially asks you for your boarding pass and identification). CLEAR members have opted to automate the verification check process using biometrics such as fingerprints and iris scans through an upfront registration process (1 time, prior to travelling).

Airport Process: When you arrive at the airport (having already done the upfront biometrics registration) you use your CLEAR card at a designated CLEAR kiosk. After verifying your biometric information, you have access to exclusive CLEARlanes that will bring you straight to screening. The cost of such convenience? $179 a year. Although only at Orlando (MCO) and Denver (DEN) currently, they are expanding to San Francisco (SFO) and we hope others!

Pros: Skip ID check line, which is often the longest part of the security process

Cons: Cost, Upfront time investment, Still go through regular security screening lane, Only available at 3 airports

So, speed through identity check or potentially speed through security. The new TSA program is definitely a step in the right direction but take us back to the days where we didn’t have to take our shoes off and we’ll be even happier campers.

