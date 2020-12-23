5 tips to get thicker hair and common causes of hair loss or thinning

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images To get thick, healthy hair it’s important to eat a diet rich in protein, healthy fats, and iron.

To get thicker hair, eat a healthy diet with omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, iron, and vitamin D.

For thicker hair, it’s important to use a sulfate-free shampoo and to stop using heat styling products like flat irons or curling irons.

Thin hair can be the result of genetics, nutritional deficiencies, stress, or damaged hair.

There is no proven way to permanently thicken hair if you are healthy and have no underlying health conditions. But, there are lifestyle adjustments to improve your overall hair health and prevent breakage.

Here are common causes of thin hair and five tips for healthier, thicker hair.

What causes thin hair?

The causes of thin hair include:

Genetics. Some people naturally have thinner hair.

Some people naturally have thinner hair. Hormonal changes , like during pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause.

, like during pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause. Weak or damaged hair (typically from frequent heat styling), which breaks off before reaching its full length

(typically from frequent heat styling), which breaks off before reaching its full length Nutritional deficiencies , like not getting enough B vitamins, vitamin D, iron, or protein.

, like not getting enough B vitamins, vitamin D, iron, or protein. A major stressful event, like the loss of a loved one, surgery, or illness.

If you are concerned about frequent hair loss, reach out to a dermatologist, says Sara Wasserbauer, MD, a hair restoration surgeon and President of the Board of Directors for the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery.

“The earlier someone starts therapies, the more likely they are to be effective,” Wasserbauer says. “If you are losing more than 100 hairs per day, or if your hair is less thick when you run your hand through it, it is worth seeing a hair expert.”

A doctor can determine if you can treat thin hair without medical intervention, or if it is a sign of alopecia â€” a more severe condition in which hair falls out in patches or causes balding.

If your hair loss is not due to an underlying health condition, you may be able to thicken your hair with the following lifestyle changes:

1. Eat a healthy diet

A nutritious diet is critical to hair health, says Sanusi Umar, MD, CEO and medical director of Dr. U Skin and Hair Clinic in Manhattan Beach, California. This is because adequate nutrition ensures hair follicles construct hair shafts of normal thickness.

According to Umar, certain nutrients are essential to the thickness and growth of hair, like:

2. Reduce stress levels

Cortisol, the stress hormone, disrupts the functioning of the hair follicle and contributes to thinning hair. A 2016 study found high levels of cortisol can cause certain proteins in hair to break down.

It is important to differentiate between different types of stress, Wasserbauer says. If you experience a stressful event, you may notice a period of hair loss and accelerated thinning, but the hair usually recovers within a year. Ongoing hair loss is more serious, and unless it is caught, diagnosed, and treated, it may result in permanent loss.

If you’re concerned stress may be causing hair thinning, you can alleviate stress and lower cortisol levels by:

Exercising regularly

Practicing relaxation techniques, like meditation

Eating a healthy diet with fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean meat

Sleeping seven to eight hours a night

3. Address a hormone imbalance

A hormone imbalance, such as during pregnancy or menopause, can cause thinning hair. A decrease in estrogen or an increase in testosterone levels can thin hair as well, Umar says.

Research found an imbalance of hormones like estrogen, progesterone, and prolactin can all contribute to hair loss. Hair loss can also be due to an imbalance of thyroid hormones, Umar says.

Signs of a hormone imbalance, like a thyroid condition, include:

Irregular periods

Increased facial hair

Weight gain

Dry skin

Brittle hair and nails

If you think a hormone imbalance may be causing thin hair, reach out to your doctor, Umar says. A primary care physician may refer you to a dermatologist, who specialises in skin and hair, or an endocrinologist who specialises in hormonal imbalances.

4. Stop heat styling

Heat styling products, like blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons all weaken the hair shaft and fibre, Umar says. These products damage the cuticle on the outer layer of the hair, especially if the heat setting is set too high or you use a heating product daily.

“Using heating styling products excessively can cause breakage and cause the scalp to become stressed thus leading to thinning hair,” Umar says.

A 2004 study found using a curling iron causes hair to weaken and break, though hair treated with a conditioner showed less damage than hair that was not.

Another 2011 study found using a blowdryer caused more surface damage to hair than natural drying, but how you use a blowdryer matters. For instance, the study found blow drying hair at a distance of 15 cm with continuous motion caused less damage than letting hair air dry or using a hair dryer without motion very close to your hair.

If you use heat styling products regularly and have noticed your hair thinning, try reducing how often you use these products. To prevent damage, you should also limit other treatments, like hair dye, bleach, and chemical treatments.

5. Use sulfate-free shampoo

Sulfates are chemicals found in most shampoos and soaps that provide the “sudsy” effect when you lather them up.

Sulfates also strip hair of its natural oils and moisture, Umar says, causing it to become dry and brittle, which makes it break more easily.

However, switching to a sulfate-free shampoo won’t stop hair loss, Umar says. Using a sulfate-free shampoo can help preserve the natural oils in your hair, reduce irritation, and potentially prevent future damage, like hair breakage.

Insider’s takeaway

If you have no underlying health conditions causing hair loss, there is no proven way to thicken your hair. However, you can improve overall hair health by eating a nutritious diet, limiting heat styling, and using a sulfate-free shampoo. Healthier hair means less damage and breakage, which can help hair grow longer and thicker.

