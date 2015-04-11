How to get the secret Vulcan salute emoji on your iPhone

Apple has a new batch of emojis waiting for you in this week’s iOS 8.3 update — but aside from the new icons and racially-diverse characters, iOS now supports a secret Star Trek-themed emoji: The Vulcan salute.

If you want a simple way to tell your friends to “live long and prosper,” here’s how you can get Spock’s signature greeting on your iPhone.

Open this tweet on your iPhone.

Copy the Vulcan salute emoji.

Visit your phone’s Settings app, then go to the General folder, then the Keyboards folder

In the Shortcuts folder, select the “+” icon in the top right corner

Select “Phrase” and paste the Vulcan salute emoji

Create a shortcut name — a popular, easy-to-remember choice is “llap” — and click save

Now anytime you write “llap” (or a shortcut of your choosing) in iMessage, you’ll have the option to drop in the Vulcan salute emoji. The late Leonard Nimoy would find this emoji a most logical addition to your iPhone’s keyboard.

