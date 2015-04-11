How to get the secret Vulcan salute emoji on your iPhone

Dave Smith
Vulcan salute emojiDave Smith/Business Insider

Apple has a new batch of emojis waiting for you in this week’s iOS 8.3 update — but aside from the new icons and racially-diverse characters, iOS now supports a secret Star Trek-themed emoji: The Vulcan salute.

If you want a simple way to tell your friends to “live long and prosper,” here’s how you can get Spock’s signature greeting on your iPhone.

  • Open this tweet on your iPhone.
  • Copy the Vulcan salute emoji.
  • Visit your phone’s Settings app, then go to the General folder, then the Keyboards folder
  • In the Shortcuts folder, select the “+” icon in the top right corner
  • Select “Phrase” and paste the Vulcan salute emoji
  • Create a shortcut name — a popular, easy-to-remember choice is “llap” — and click save

Now anytime you write “llap” (or a shortcut of your choosing) in iMessage, you’ll have the option to drop in the Vulcan salute emoji. The late Leonard Nimoy would find this emoji a most logical addition to your iPhone’s keyboard.

