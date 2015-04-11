How to get the secret Vulcan salute emoji on your iPhone

Apple has a new batch of emojis waiting for you in this week’s iOS 8.3 update — but aside from the new icons and racially-diverse characters, iOS now supports a secret Star Trek-themed emoji: The Vulcan salute.
If you want a simple way to tell your friends to “live long and prosper,” here’s how you can get Spock’s signature greeting on your iPhone.
- Open this tweet on your iPhone.
- Copy the Vulcan salute emoji.
- Visit your phone’s Settings app, then go to the General folder, then the Keyboards folder
- In the Shortcuts folder, select the “+” icon in the top right corner
- Select “Phrase” and paste the Vulcan salute emoji
- Create a shortcut name — a popular, easy-to-remember choice is “llap” — and click save
Now anytime you write “llap” (or a shortcut of your choosing) in iMessage, you’ll have the option to drop in the Vulcan salute emoji. The late Leonard Nimoy would find this emoji a most logical addition to your iPhone’s keyboard.
NOW WATCH: The Incredible Story Of The Emoji — Told Entirely In Emojis
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.