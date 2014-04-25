15 Tips For Getting The Perfect Tailored Suit

Every man needs a suit, every businessman needs a tailored suit.

And that especially goes for Wall Streeters.

But in tough times like these, Wall Streeters have to be mindful of what they’re wearing. Audacious colours must be integrated subtly, says Brian Mazza of Windsor Custom, the secret suit shop underneath Mazza’s swank Chelsea sports bar. Stand out enough to look good but don’t be loud. This ain’t Gordon Gekko’s Wall Street.

We swung by Mazza’s shop where he makes custom suits for everyone from bankers to celebrities to Ryan Lochte to get a few tips on how to dress like a baller in finance.

