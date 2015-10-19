4 steps for the perfect shaving routine, according to a dermatologist

ShutterstockAlways shave with the grain for less irritation.
Forget everything your father taught you about shaving. It’s probably wrong anyway.
We asked dermatologist and Dove Men+ Care expert Dr. Terrence Keaney for the ideal shaving routine.
He shared his 4 steps to perfect skin.
- Always shower first. Dr. Keaney recommends men always shower before they shave. The water and steam can soften the beard hairs and release trapped dirt and dead skin cells.
- Pat dry and prep the hairs. Though showering has helped with this somewhat, Dr. Keaney still recommends men prepare the beard hairs with a pre-shave oil before applying a hydrating shaving cream. This will work to further release trapped hair and debris and make the hairs stand up straight.
- Shave within 5 minutes WITH the grain. You’ll want to shave quickly before the skin has a chance to dry, and only in the direction the hair is growing. Sure, you may get a closer shave by going against the grain, but Dr. Keaney says that can lead to irritation and in-grown hairs.
- Apply a post-shave lotion or balm. After you’re done, apply a soothing alcohol-free post-shave balm that will both soothe your freshly torn-up skin and replace some of the moisture the shaving process naturally strips away.
