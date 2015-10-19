4 steps for the perfect shaving routine, according to a dermatologist

Shutterstock Always shave with the grain for less irritation.

Forget everything your father taught you about shaving. It’s probably wrong anyway.

We asked dermatologist and Dove Men+ Care expert Dr. Terrence Keaney for the ideal shaving routine.

He shared his 4 steps to perfect skin.

Always shower first. Dr. Keaney recommends men always shower before they shave. The water and steam can soften the beard hairs and release trapped dirt and dead skin cells. Pat dry and prep the hairs. Though showering has helped with this somewhat, Dr. Keaney still recommends men prepare the beard hairs with a pre-shave oil before applying a hydrating shaving cream. This will work to further release trapped hair and debris and make the hairs stand up straight. Shave within 5 minutes WITH the grain. You’ll want to shave quickly before the skin has a chance to dry, and only in the direction the hair is growing. Sure, you may get a closer shave by going against the grain, but Dr. Keaney says that can lead to irritation and in-grown hairs. Apply a post-shave lotion or balm. After you’re done, apply a soothing alcohol-free post-shave balm that will both soothe your freshly torn-up skin and replace some of the moisture the shaving process naturally strips away.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.