How to get the old Instagram app icon back

Ah, change.

Some of us welcome it, others fear and loathe it.

Personally, I’m not too bothered by Instagram’s new app icon design, but you can change it back to the old design if the new one boils your blood.

BGR was first to discover the method devised by app designer Juan Ramirez. Unfortunately for Android users, this trick only works on iOS.

You have to do it from your iPhone, and it involves downloading a shortcut icon that’s meant to take you to the web version of Instagram. But, since Instagram is installed on your iPhone, you’ll be automatically prompted to open the Instagram app instead of going to the website.

It’s easy and takes less than a minute. Here’s how to do it.

First, tap and drag that new Instagram app icon to the folder where the apps you never use go to die. Don't uninstall it, though. Tech Insider Then, tap this link to open this webpage. Make sure it opens in Safari. Scroll down a little to tap where it says 'Tap Here.' Tech Insider Then, tap the square icon with the up-facing arrow in the bottom center of your screen. Tech Insider Tap Add to Home Screen. Tech Insider Tap Add on the top right. Tech Insider And just like that, the old Instagram icon is back! Tech Insider It's essentially a shortcut to the web version of Instagram, but you'll be prompted to open the Instagram app itself because it's still installed on your iPhone. Now, go forth and keep infesting the Internet with cats. Tech Insider

