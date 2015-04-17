How to get the new 'Star Wars' emojis

To commemorate the Star Wars Celebration event happening in Anaheim, California, Twitter announced in a blog post that it created three new “Star Wars” emojis.

Twitter partnered with Disney and Lucasfilm to create the three emojis: a stormtrooper, C3PO, and the new droid from “The Force Awakens,” BB8.

These emojis, however, will not be available in your phone’s emoji keyboard; to access them, you’ll need a Twitter account. Each emoji can be created by tweeting out the name of the emoji as a hashtag: #Stormtrooper, #C3PO, and #BB8.

Once you tweet out the hashtag, the emojis will appear.

The emojis will show up only within Twitter and its mobile app for now, so you will not be able to copy and paste the emojis into iMessage.

Twitter says it will release more custom “Star Wars” emojis, “including iconic legacy characters and a handful of new characters.”

