Here's how to get the most out of your fundraising visit to Silicon Valley

When you’re a founder in Silicon Valley, raising money from the venture capitalists on Sand Hill Road can be intimidating.

Danielle Morrill, the CEO and cofounder of Mattermark, has a bunch of advice — both conventional and otherwise — for founders.

Morrill’s startup tracks all sorts of data about private companies. Mattermark examines the number of employees a company has, how much money a company has raised, a website’s estimated number of monthly unique visitors, app downloads, and more. Investors use Mattermark to keep tabs on startups.

Mattermark collects data from a number of sources, including but not limited to: AngelList, Alexa.com rankings, app store rankings, anonymous sources, and social media.

Given the nature of her startup — in addition to her experiences as a founder — it makes total sense for Morrill to be doling out advice about the fundraising process herself.

In a tweetstorm Sunday, Morrill laid out advice to founders, providing tips on everything from parking advice at Khosla Ventures, to the best places to meet (and not to meet) with VCs, to the importance of having a pitch deck and being nice to executive assistants.

We’ve collected Morrill’s tweets below. Take heed, founders:

1) Fundraising this fall? I have some unconventional tips for you to make your experience awesome

2) when visiting @a16z show up early not just to lower your stress but to peruse the awesome lobby book collection!

(Curious about the collection of H-bomb pictures in the lobby at Andreessen Horowitz? Marc Andreessen says they represent

“energy.” They’re also good conversation starters because everyone wants to ask about them.)

3) Sequoia is surprisingly difficult to find (perhaps an intelligence test?) so plan for extra time to get a parking spot

4) have some downtime between meetings? The parking lot of DFJ/CRV has huge beautiful trees you can sit under, far from the buildings

5) avoid the Sharon Heights Starbucks

6) first time on Sand Hill road? check out some of the inspiring stuff nearby like Stanford campus and Computer History Museum

7) if you want a signed term sheet by the end of October start requesting meetings now

8) Khosla you have to park in the garage underneath, it’s a tricky U-turn so plan a little extra time

9) also Khosla has the most incredible garden outside the window with plants so big it’s like Alice in Wonderland

10) many VCs are in the same office park, can lead to awkward moments so just embrace it

11) Accel is in downtown Palo Alto, so plan time before or after to get some macaroons on University Ave (in the downtime between meetings)

12) if they ask you to meet at The Battery you are the entertainment. Don’t do it.

13) early morning breakfasts at obscure spots are the real getting-to-know-you signal

14) unless you are the second coming of Zuck, pitch deck is absolutely required. It is 100x harder to raise A than seed

15) Ladies, skip the heels. A lot of investors like to do walking meetings, no need to suffer.

16) understand pre-money vs. post-money, liquidation preference and other key terms. Read “Venture Deal” by @bfeld

17) people talk about 10 “brand name” VCs but you should plan to pitch 30+ firms. There are very good less visible investors

18) it is 20 degrees hotter in the Valley than the City. If you don’t want to be a sweaty pig dress accordingly

19) ladies, it may look like the set of Mad Men but unless you normally wear dresses just stick with normal clothes and good hygiene

20) you should know your numbers so deeply and your market so deeply that you could recite them if the slides don’t work, without looking

21) ok back to unconventional stuff… Don’t be rude to assistants or other staff EVER

22) save the “power play” shenanigans theatre moves for the actual target

23) regarding power moves, investors know what you are doing and yes it will work on some… But huge turn off to others. Know your audience

24) in B2B the best metrics do often win, if you’ve got them flaunt them!

25) you need a CRM or at least spreadsheet to keep track of your VC relationships. Kids names, hobbies, companies they’re proud of

