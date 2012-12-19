14 Ways Students Can Get More Out Of College

Photo: statigr.am/pinksid

Getting into a top school used to be all you needed to become successful.But times have changed.



“Your choices in college matter more than your choices of college,” say Peter D. Feaver, Sue Wasiolek, and Anne Crossman, authors of Getting The Best Out Of College in a Q&A with Freakonomics.

We compiled tips from Feaver, Wasiolek, and Crossman, along with other experts, on how students can get the most out of their college experience.

A 'designer degree' is not as important as most people think. Get to know your professors before they get too busy to know you. Take classes out of the realm of your major. Take classes that teach you real world skills, like psychology and sociology, which will help you understand and relate to people. Kim suggests taking any of the following classes: social psychology, sports psychology, human motivation, principles of oral communication, analysis and briefing, leadership for the 21st century, individual leadership development leadership and management, foreign language class, analysis of communication effects, entrepreneurship or venture initiation, business plan development, marketing management. Take classes taught by great professors—even for required courses. Most colleges have basic required courses. But even for the required classes, choose your courses based on the strength of the professors teaching them, not because they're required and you want to get them out of the way quickly. The skills, expertise and, yes, attention-holding capabilities that your professors have will impact what you get out of the class. Learn how to think critically and filter out unnecessary information. Learn how to prioritise and manage your time well. You have a ton of activities to balance while you're at college. You may be studying, exercising, participating in extracurricular activities, finding internships, partying, sleeping, and forming relationships. When you have to fit so much in, it's really important you adhere to a schedule. Being pulled in multiple different directions and learning how to perform well all around will help you prepare for the rest of your life. No matter what stage of life you're in, prioritizing matters. Devote yourself to a few select extracurricular activities and take on a leadership role in them. It's better to get heavily involved in two or three extracurricular activities, rather than shallowly involved in a ton of extracurriculars. Establishing yourself in a few activities that you truly care about and where you are able to enlist yourself in a leadership role says that you have the ability to commit to a task and take charge of it. 'Students need to off-set academic course work by investing in meaningful extracurriculars and a smidge of leisure, Get into a good exercise routine and see the rewards everywhere. Learn to socialize. Build friendships. Get to know your alumni network. Attend events that alumni and faculty go to. One of the best things you can get out of college is your alumni network, which gives you early exposure to the professional world. However, good contacts and sincere relationships are not made overnight, or just by wearing the same colours as your fellow alumni, according to The Ladders. You should always 'make a genuine connection before leveraging an alumni connection for a job opportunity.' Go into an alumni event with an open mind and without an agenda. Allow the connections you make to come naturally, and always follow up with fellow alumni with an email or written note. Find an internship or job that will give you a glimpse of real life. Have a Plan B. Now that you know how to take advantage of college, see how to craft the perfect resume: Click here to see how to write the perfect resume>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.