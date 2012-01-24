Computer Science Majors Nabbed The Biggest Salary Increase In 2011

Things are looking up for college graduates. The average salary for 2011 grads was $41,701, a 2.3% increase from 2010 (via Bryce Christiansen).



According to the most recent Nace survey — which compiles data from the Bureau of labour Statistics, the Census Bureau, and Job Search Intelligence — computer science majors experienced the biggest increase in salary at 2.5 %, from $68,700 to $70,400. Some other interesting findings:

Economics major (securities, commodities, funds, trusts, and financial investments) saw the highest starting average salary in the business sector at $77,640

Retail companies are the lowest-paying employers with an average starting salary of $35,190

In journalism, radio and television broadcast companies were both the highest- and lowest-paying employers. Broadcast had an average starting salary at $33,460

Advertising had the strongest growth in the communications sector with a starting slary at $52,300, a 4% increase since the previous year.

Special education saw the highest-paying employers in education sector with an average starting salary of $39,100.

Aerospace and computer engineers experienced the highest-growth within the engineering field, with a starting salary of $70,400.

Liberal arts and social sciences majors can find work in the criminal justice system with a starting salary of $38,830 (criminal justice majors), $47,560 (psychology majors) and $44,870 (sociology majors).

Photo: Nace

