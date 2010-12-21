How To Make Tons Of Cash Selling Your Old Gadgets Online

If you score some new gadgets for the holidays, don’t let the gear it’s replacing gather dust under your bed.



There’s always a demand for used tech, and there are plenty of online resources for getting cash back for your old gadgets. If you play the system well, you can turn your old gear into some quick cash.

Here are some online resources that make selling your gadgets easy:

Sites like Gazelle, Next Worth, BuyMyTronics, and Tech Twurl are one-stop online services for selling old electronics. Enter the device you want to sell and the condition it’s in for an instant quote.

Craigslist is a great tool for selling locally. It’s more work to deal with individual buyers over e-mail, but you can probably get the best price for your gear.

eBay is still a guaranteed sell for popular gadgets. There are individual stores for each category, so it’s easy for buyers to find your stuff.

Once you’ve picked where to sell, make sure you’re getting as much as possible for your old gadgets. Here are some tips for getting the best price:

Take care of your gadgets. Buy a case for your phones and use the appropriate carrying bag for your laptops and other mobile gadgets. This will prevent any unnecessary bumps or scratches that could decrease value.

Wait for multiple offers. When posting to Craigslist, tell your potential buyers you’re willing to take the best offer. Give yourself at least a day to gauge who is willing to pay the most.

Don’t get scammed. Only sell on reputable sites like the ones listed above. When using Craigslist, only sell to people who will pay in cash and agree to meet you in a public place like a coffee shop.

Take advantage of the product release cycle. By now it’s no surprise that new iPhone models are released in June, new iPods in September, and new iPads (most likely) in early Spring. If you can sell right before then, you should be able to get the best price before your gadget is outdated.

Check multiple resellers for the best offer. Gazelle offered us $307 for our iPhone 4, while Tech Twurl quoted a whopping $489. Be sure to check all your options before accepting an offer.

Now start selling before your gadgets are outdated by these: Click here to see 10 most anticipated tech products of 2011 →

