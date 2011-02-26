How To Get The Latest Version Of Android Gingerbread Without Waiting On Google

Photo: Dan Frommer, The Business Insider

Google started rolling out the latest version of Android Gingerbread to Nexus S and Nexus One owners this week, but it could be several more days before the update is pushed to everyone.Slashgear has uncovered the official Gingerbread download links for each device, meaning Nexus owners no longer have to wait on Google to deliver the over the air update.



For Nexus S owners, direct your phone’s browser here to download the update directly to your phone.

Nexus One owners can get the update here.

