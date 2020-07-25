A former employee shares 9 tricks for getting the best deals at Costco

Shutterstock Costco is a wholesale retailer that sells bulk items at discounted prices.

Insider spoke to former Costco employee Tess Robison to find out how to get the best deals at the wholesale store.

Robinson said paying attention to the price codes will tell you if the item has been discounted or not.

She also said it’s wise to look on the Costco app for coupons and to split bulk items with friends, family members, or roommates.

Costco’s store-brand Kirkland offers a wide range of items at a lower price.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are plenty of killer deals to find at Costco, but shopping smart is key to saving the most cash.

Insider spoke to Tess Robison, former Costco employee and personal-finance blogger at Money Done Right, to figure out how to get the best deals at the members-only wholesale giant.

Here are some of the top ways to save money at Costco and maximise your membership.

Learn the price codes Costco uses.

Shutterstock Some prices will eventually be reduced.

Robison told Insider that savvy shoppers can often tell if a product is a good deal by paying attention to the last digit of the price.

If a price ends in 99 cents, this means it’s the regular wholesale price, she said, and a price ending in 97 cents is the final discount price, meaning the item won’t get any cheaper.

“Whether you barely shop at Costco or you’re there every day, it’s helpful to know this tip so you can save some money,” said Robison. “Plus it’s not that difficult to memorise.”

If a price sign has an asterisk on the upper-right corner, this means that the item will likely not be restocked, and you may want to stock up.

Watch out for rotating monthly sales.

Abigail Abesamis If an item isn’t on sale now, check again in a few weeks.

If your favourite brand of window cleaner or frozen pizza isn’t on sale this month, it may be worth waiting a few weeks to catch an upcoming price reduction.

“My biggest piece of advice to just wait until an item goes on sale. Costco rotates which brands will be on sale just about every month,” Robison told Insider.

Learn the layout of your local store to prevent impulse buys.

Shutterstock If you’re on a budget, stick to only the aisles you need to visit.

Robison said that Costco stores are actually organised in a way that forces shoppers to walk through as many aisles as possible.

“Costco stores are designed to make you wander around, so try not to get caught up in doing that,” said Robison. “If you are trying to stick to a budget, I would definitely recommend heading straight to the aisles you want.”

Making a note of where your favourite products are shelved can also help you optimise your next shopping trip and avoid unplanned purchases.

Always stock up on items after the holiday season.

Shutterstock If you need holiday decorations, buy them after that holiday has passed.

Though many people may try to give their credit card a break after the holidays, you can actually score steep discounts on items at Costco if you shop during the first few weeks of January.

“Costco gets so many returns after the holidays and the returned items are usually discounted by 50% so they will sell quickly,” said Robison.

January is also a great time to stock up on seasonal decor at Costco due to the post-holiday sales.

Opt for Kirkland products when possible.

Abigail Abesamis If you’re looking for the best deal, it’s usually a good idea to opt for Kirkland products when possible.

Costco stocks many name-brand products, but it also carries its own line of goods under the Kirkland label.

“The Kirkland brand is almost always cheaper and almost identical to the name brands on the shelf,” said Robison.

But, Robison said, not every item is worth saving on.

“The only thing that I have noticed that isn’t the same, or as good of quality as other brands, is the toilet paper,” she told Insider. “It’s not the cheapest thing you could buy, but it’s not the greatest quality either.”

When possible, grab a deal booklet instead of asking an employee about current deals.

REUTERS/John Gress JG/GN You can also check the Costco app.

If you want a quick way to identify the best bargain buys, Robison said she recommends simply picking up a current sale booklet on your way into the store.

“I wouldn’t recommend asking an employee about current sales, as they won’t know every single one in the store,” said Robison.

If you want to go paperless, checking the price history of a Costco item with an online price-tracking tool or using the Costco app are good alternatives.

Calculate whether the cost of membership is worth it for you.

Shutterstock If you only expect to shop at the warehouse store a few times a year, it may not be worth spending the cash on a long-term membership.

Costco may be a great place to pick up discounted products, but the price of a membership may outweigh the savings if you don’t do enough shopping there.

“If you never or rarely shop at Costco, or if you live far away from one, then it’s just not worth it,” said Robison.

Split bulk items with friends and share the cost.

Shutterstock Splitting the items and the cost of them is a great way to avoid waste.

Buying in bulk at a wholesale store like Costco means that though the cost of each individual item may be lower, you can end up with more items than you need.

Robison told Insider that divvying up larger sets of items, like mega-packs of toilet paper or batteries, with other people is a good way to reduce waste while still taking advantage of bulk pricing.

Check out the gift cards to get “free money” at other stores.

Shutterstock Costco often sells packs of gift cards.

It’s worth checking out the gift card offers to see if you can leverage your Costco membership to net savings outside the store.

The company often sells gift cards to other chain stores and restaurants at discounted prices. For example, you may be able to buy a gift card worth $US80 for just $US50 or save big on a multipack of event tickets.

Read More:

10 things you should never do at Costco, according to employees

I’m a mum and these are the 10 foods I always buy in bulk at Costco

25 of the best foods to get at Costco for under $US15

10 of the best drinks you can buy at Costco

10 of the best frozen foods you can buy at Costco

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.