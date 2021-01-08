How your small business can get loans, grants, and tax breaks from the new stimulus bill

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images Joel Stallworth is the founder and owner of The Small Shop L.A. in downtown Los Angeles, California.

The new $US900 billion stimulus deal includes $US325 billion for small businesses and a continuation of the Paycheck Protection Program.

The deal allocates money for specific kinds of business owners and industries, including $US15 billion for entertainment venues and theatres.

Business Insider reviewed the nearly 5,600-page bill and talked with experts to help you navigate how to take full advantage of its benefits for your business.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After months of negotiations, Congress struck a $US900 billion stimulus deal, including $US325 billion for small businesses and a continuation of the Paycheck Protection Program, with revisions from the last round which closed in August.

The deal allocates money for specific kinds of business owners and industries, including $US15 billion in grants for entertainment venues and theatres affected by mandated closures during the pandemic.

Business Insider reviewed the nearly 5,600-page bill and talked with experts to help you navigate how to take full advantage of its benefits for your business.



Watch:





H

ow business owners can make the most of PPP









What you need to know about PPP loans



This time around, PPP is a little different. The stimulus targets the smallest firms. It’s opened up to nonprofits, put an emphasis on the service sector, and has a focus on low-income communities. Experts say the guidance around PPP loans is clearer this time around, as legislators have worked out many of the kinks of the CARES Act. But with new eligibility and forgiveness requirements added, the language is more complex, so both lenders and borrowers will need to be diligent in understanding how it applies to their businesses.

Read more:



PPP is back â€” and yes, you should apply for a 2nd loan





4 things business owners can do right now to prepare for the next round of PPP loan applications



Changes in the second round



During the first round of stimulus in April, several large companies and franchises received backlash for taking PPP loans. Many small-business owners were concerned large, revenue-generating companies received aid that was meant for them. In this second stimulus bill, legislators narrowed down who qualifies in an effort to address this issue. While first-time PPP applicants may have 500 or fewer employees, those applying for a second time must have 300 or fewer.

Read more:



5 changes to PPP loans that will affect your business’ eligibility





How restaurant owners can cash in on PPP loans and get up to 3.5 times their monthly payroll





3 ways to access the $US117 billion in stimulus funding for minority businesses and those with 10 or fewer employees





PPP UPDATE: Women, veterans, and BIPOC business owners will get first dibs on stimulus funds



Grants for independent entertainment venues



The stimulus bill outlines a new $US15 billion program, Grants for Shuttered Venue Operators, which gives up to $US10 million in aid for live music venues, theatres, producers, performing arts organisations, promoters, museums, and talent representatives. Unlike the PPP loans, these funds are grants that do not require repayment or forgiveness, and they are entirely new from the CARES Act of the spring.

Read more:



How live music venues, theatres, and talent managers can get up to $US10 million of $US15 billion covid relief grants â€” with no requirement to pay it back



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.