Pinterest Is Open To Everyone Now -- Here's How To Get Started

Dylan Love
pinterest cats

Photo: Natasha Foote / Pinterest

Pinterest no longer requires an invitation to register an account.It’s open to anyone that wants to join. You only need to sign up with a Facebook account, Twitter account, or email address.

If you’ve been waiting for a while, now’s the time to get in.

If you’re on the fence about joining, here’s a quick run through of the process, and what you can do with Pinterest.

You can pair it with your Twitter or Facebook account, but we're going to use an email address

Pick a username and enter the rest of the required details

From the random selection of pictures that appear here, click on a few that appeal to you. This helps tweak Pinterest to your personal tastes

And here's your personalised Pinterest board. From here you can search, following interesting pinners, or pin something of your own for other users to find

