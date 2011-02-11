Here's How To Get Spotify On Your US iPhone

Now everyone can use Spotify!

Last month we told you how you can sign up for Spotify in the US and use the desktop application to stream your favourite tunes.Now there’s a way to get the popular iPhone app on your phone too. Lifehacker (via Cult of Mac) has the process. And it’s a lot easier than you’d think.



First, you’ll need a Spotify account, so follow our steps for signing up before moving on.

Next, you’ll have to trick iTunes into thinking you are based in the UK by creating a fake Apple ID with a UK mailing address and phone number. You can find those things searching with Google.

When you’re done, you can download the Spotify app in iTunes and sync with your iPhone like normal.

Check out Lifehacker’s step-by-step video for all the details and make sure you do it right.

