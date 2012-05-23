LEAKED: Here's How To Get Samsung's Siri Clone On Any Android Phone

Photo: Samsung

We’re still a few days away from Samsung’s big Galaxy S III launch, but some intrepid developers have figured out a way to port some of the phone’s best features to other Android phones.If you have an Android phone running version 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, head over to the XDA Forums and grab all of Samsung’s custom apps for the Galaxy S III.



It also includes a tweaked version of S-Voice, Samsung’s Siri wannabe, that tricks Samsung’s servers into letting the app work on any device.

