How To Remove The Google Background Image -- Sort Of

Google has irritated a lot of users today by promoting its new background image feature on its normally minimalist home page.



Last week, Google announced that it was giving users the option of adding a background image to the Google home page, giving it the look, feel, and slower load times of Microsoft’s Bing.

Today, they’ve decided to promote the feature by putting background images on their homepage by default. This doesn’t appear to be playing well with users. As CNBC’s John Carney first noticed, a question about how to get rid of this image quickly rose to number two on Google Trends’ list of popular searches. There are also a number of scathing threads about the move on Google’s forums.

Unfortunately, you can’t get rid of the image, though it will presumably be gone tomorrow.

But you can change it, which allows for a few workarounds. We’ve changed ours to a blank, white image. It’s not a perfect fix: the Google logo is white today, so the page looks a little strange, but the blank image is tiny, so the page loads much faster.

An alert reader points out that Google’s secure search site isn’t participating in today’s promotion, so you can get the classic look there.

Google has also included a blank white image of its own under ‘editors’ picks’.

