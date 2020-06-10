How to get rid of mosquito bites fast, and prevent them in the first place

MIA Studio/Shutterstock It’s helpful to know how to treat and prevent mosquito bites in the summertime.

To get rid of a mosquito bite fast, there are a few treatment options you can try.

Don’t scratch the mosquito bite – it won’t stop it from itching, and it will only make your bite worse.

You can use a calamine lotion, anti-itch cream, antihistamines, and cold or hot treatments to reduce itching and soothe your bite so it heals quickly.

This article was medically reviewed by Jason R. McKnight, MD, MS, a family medicine physician and clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Ever notice that when you scratch a mosquito bite it just makes it itchier? There’s a reason for that – and a way to treat that itch so it’s not so annoying. But scratching is not the way.

When a mosquito bites you, it triggers your immune system, which releases histamine to attack the foreign invasion.

“Scratching will release histamine causing the bite to become even more itchy and will lead to a sore that will linger and take more time to heal,” says Tara L. Kaufmann, MD, a dermatologist at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York.

However, if you’re patient, don’t scratch, and try some of the following treatment options, you can find relief as well as get rid of that mosquito bite faster.

Apply calamine lotion or anti-itch cream

Calamine lotion is made up of the medication calamine and zinc oxide, which are used to treat skin irritations like mosquito bites.

“Most lotions and creams create a cooling sensation that temporarily relieves itching and discomfort,” says Tim Mentel, Ph.D., head of medicine and science at Dermapharm, a pharmaceutical developer and distributor.

In addition to calamine lotion, you can soothe a mosquito bite with:

Hydrocortisone cream. This over-the-counter steroid cream relieves swelling and itching, but should not be used on broken skin, Mentel says. If you’ve been scratching, skip this, as these steroids are meant to be used only on top of your skin and should not enter your body.

This over-the-counter steroid cream relieves swelling and itching, but should not be used on broken skin, Mentel says. If you’ve been scratching, skip this, as these steroids are meant to be used only on top of your skin and should not enter your body. Antihistamine cream. These creams, which are available over-the-counter or as a prescription, counteract your body’s release of histamines to reduce itch. You should talk with your doctor before using an antihistamine cream, as in some cases, it may have adverse side effects.

Take antihistamines

Antihistamines can be applied topically with a cream (as mentioned above), or taken as an oral tablet.

If you have an itchy bug bite, topical cream might work better to alleviate itch and it will help you avoid side effects like drowsiness, which are common with oral antihistamines. However, oral antihistamines can still help.

“Oral antihistamines can relieve itching and are readily available over the counter,” Kaufmann says.

The most common over-the-counter oral antihistamines are:

Benadryl (Diphenhydramine)

Claritin (Loratadine)

Zyrtec (Cetirizine)

Use a temperature stimulus

Applying an ice pack or hot compress to a mosquito bite can override the stimulus of the itch, making it easier to ignore, Mentel says.

The key is to get something that’s hot or cold enough to distract you from the itch, while still being safe. If it’s too hot, you could risk a burn, while too cold could irritate your skin further.

Mentel recommends:

Ice treatment. Ice the bite for about 10 minutes, using a cloth between the skin and ice.

Ice the bite for about 10 minutes, using a cloth between the skin and ice. Heat treatment. Apply a hot compress to the bite for about 3 to 5 seconds.

How to avoid mosquito bites in the first place

During the late spring and summer months, when mosquitoes are most prevalent in the US, it’s important to know how to avoid bites. Since mosquitoes die off or hibernate when temperatures drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, you’re more likely to see them in the summer months.

Here are a few steps you can take to prevent mosquito bites all together:

Avoid areas with standing water, which attract mosquitoes, especially during dusk and night time, when mosquitoes are most active.

Use an insect repellent or bug spray containing DEET, at a concentration of 10% to 35%, Mentel says. Normally, mosquitoes locate you by detecting substances like carbon dioxide. DEET interferes with the mosquito’s ability to identify those substances, making them less likely to find you and bite you.

Cover exposed skin by wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants.

When to see a doctor for a mosquito bite

Most mosquito bites are merely annoying and will resolve on their own within a week.

However, if you are experiencing symptoms like fever or flu-like symptoms after getting a bite, you should seek medical help, says Kaufman. That could indicate infection, caused by bacteria getting into the skin. The infection may need to be treated by a doctor.

“If the area that was bitten starts to show significant swelling and redness, especially expanding redness, then there is the possibility that an infection is developing,” Kaufmann says.

Fever or flu-like symptoms can also indicate that you’ve contracted a disease transmitted by mosquitoes, like West Nile virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

While rare, EEE is most common along the Atlantic and gulf coasts of America. WNV is more common and can be contracted throughout the country, but only 1 out of 150 people infected develops a serious illness.

