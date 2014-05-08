How You Get Rid Of Garlic Breath

When they’re in season, we will always eat and love ramps. These babies are too delicious — and their season is too short — to ever pass up.

But wild leeks pack a powerful punch (their taste is something akin to a garlic-onion hybrid), and that leaves us with less-than-desirable breath.

Normally, we’re cool with stinky breath as long as the food we’re eating tastes good, but tonight, our editors are attending the ASME awards (where we’ve received a few nomination nods!).

The only problem? We’ve got a ramp tasting in the kitchen beforehand. We put out the call to our readers on Facebook and Twitter — how can we get rid of our ramp breath? Here are your genius ideas.

“Chewing fresh parsley leaf seems to work well for garlic breath.” — @Cooking_Anthony

“Parsley! Or lemon!” — @NPizzotti

“Parsley helps if you have bad breath, not if you just ate a bunch of garlic. Make sure everyone has a box of Altoids in their pocket before heading out!” — Annya Eyestone

“Chew on fennel seeds; widely used in India to freshen breath after meals.” — @dizeedeez

“Chomp cardamom seeds!” — @MsLeighRiley

“Green tea. Chew basil, tarragon, mint, or gum. Mouthwash. Hot sauce or mustard.” — Juan-Carlos Valadez

“Ginger tea w lemon. Or barley tea, unsweetened.” — Shane Marie Fisher

“Several tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with water in a teacup or the same amount of fresh squeezed lemon juice!” — Samuel Edward Mcbride

“Quick rinse of baking soda and water then brush teeth.” — Cristine Laarkamp Scott

“Bring a portable toothbrush and make sure you dont skip the tongue!” — Kalia Bacik

“Lots and lots of water.” — Cinema & Spice

“Sharing is the answer. If we all stink, no one can point fingers #rampsforerrybody” — @BrushlandEating

“Beer!!……..also vodka!” — Richard Williams

“I never bother. I am proud of my garlic breath!!” — Kali Kardas

“Eat more ramps. you will eventually reach rampilibrium.” — @elliottpapineau

