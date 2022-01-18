5 easy ways to ease neck stiffness and pain

Stretching your neck can loosen stiff muscles and help prevent future discomfort. Charday Penn/Getty Images

Getting rid of a stiff neck may involve stretching, a cold or hot compress, and OTC medication.

The neck is a sensitive area, making neck stiffness common.

Most stiffness will heal on its own, but see a doctor if you experience any sharp pain or numbness.

Neck stiffness or pain can happen after sudden injuries, like whiplash in a car accident, or from the day-to-day strain of looking at computers or screens. About one-third of Americans will experience neck pain in a given year.

When you have a stiff neck, you’ll notice you don’t have full range of motion. You’ll likely also have some pain, which may radiate into the shoulders or head, says Michael Gordon, MD, an orthopedic spine surgeon with Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

A stiff neck can resolve within a few days or take weeks to heal entirely. Here are five ways to get rid of a stiff neck and relieve the pain.

1. Stretch your neck

Neck stretches can help loosen up stiff muscles, and they’re particularly effective at preventing a stiff neck, says Rahul Shah, MD, an orthopedic spine and neck surgeon with Premier Orthopaedic Spine Associates.

“Stretches and exercise help strengthen neck muscles to avoid neck pain in the first place,” Shah says.

Gordon says everyone should stretch their necks at least twice a day and recommend holding the four following positions for at least ten seconds each:

Turn your chin to your left shoulder; then switch sides.

Bring your chin to your chest.

Look up toward the ceiling.

Bring your ear toward your left shoulder; then switch sides.

Shah also recommends isometric exercises for the neck. Here’s how to do these exercise:

Put your right hand flat against the right side of your head. Push gently against your head, as if you were trying to push your head down to the opposite (left) shoulder. Resist that force, using your neck muscles to keep your head up right. Hold for 10 seconds, then repeat on the other side.

These stretches and exercises activate and strengthen the neck muscles making them less likely to strain or become stiff, says Shah.

2. Stretch your shoulders

Tightness in your shoulders, upper back and chest can manifest as a stiff neck since the muscles in the shoulders, upper back and neck are connected, says Erin McNeely, MD, an internist with Spectrum Health. Because of that, shoulder stretches can also help alleviate a stiff neck.

“Stretching the upper back is very helpful with neck pain,” she says.

There are a number of static stretches and dynamic stretching exercises that can help relax tight muscles in the shoulders, back, and chest.

Here are three examples of upper-body stretches to try if you’re experiencing neck pain, McNeely says:

Doorway stretch: Rest your palms on the frame of an open doorway, and push your body forward through the opening, making sure to stand upright and not lean forward. You should feel a stretch in your pectoral muscles and shoulders. Hold for 30 seconds.

Cross arm stretch: Extend one arm and bring it across the body, using the opposite arm to stretch the shoulder. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat with the other arm.

Child’s pose: Kneel on your knees. Reach your arms forward on the floor, then sink back, feeling a stretch through the shoulders and upper back.

“As you do these stretches you mobilize muscles and nerves, create realignment, stretch the muscle and nerves, and make sure they’re not getting crimped or stuck,” says McNeely.

3. Apply heat or ice

Experimenting with temperature can help alleviate neck pain.

Ice is great soon after an injury, because it helps reduce inflammation. Heat, on the other hand, helps relax muscles and increase blood flow to the area, which can encourage healing, McNeely says.

In addition to their physiological effects, both heat and ice can also help distract you from pain, says McNeely.

Choosing between ice and heat comes down to personal preference. You might also find relief from alternating heat and cold, by applying a heat pack and following it a few hours later with a cold compress.

“My bottom line rule is listen to your body and give it what it needs,” McNeely says.

4. Try an NSAID pain relief cream

McNeely recommends starting with an over-the-counter NSAID cream like Voltaren.

These creams provide localized pain relief without the side effects that can come with oral NSAIDs, including stomach ulcers and kidney disease, especially for those over 65 years of age.

5. Use over-the-counter medications

If you’re consistently in pain, over-the-counter pain medications, including both topical and oral, can help.

If a cream isn’t cutting it, try an over-the-counter oral pain medication.

McNeely recommends starting with Tylenol (acetaminophen), which has fewer risks than NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen. But if that doesn’t help NSAIDs may give you more relief.

If you’re looking to also reduce inflammation — a common cause of neck stiffness and strain — taking an NSAID like ibuprofen or aspirin for a short period of time may help.

To avoid side effects of NSAIDs don’t take them more than three times a week, says McNeely. Also make sure to follow the product’s dosage instructions which should be located on the packaging.

When to see a doctor about neck stiffness

Usually, a stiff neck doesn’t require a trip to the doctor.

“Most neck stiffness resolves by itself,” Gordon says.

However, you should see a doctor if:

Your pain or stiffness doesn’t resolve within two weeks.

You were in a car accident or other accident, including falling down. It’s best to get checked out to rule out any serious injury, says Shah.

You experience shooting or electric pain, which might indicate a pinched nerve.

You experience pain or numbness that radiates down the arm or into the hand.

Quick tip: If you experience a stiff neck with a fever, confusion, incontinence or changes to your gait, seek emergency medical attention, Gordon says.



Insider’s takeaway

People are prone to stiff necks because of the weight that the muscles in our neck must support. Spending a lot of time on screens or being in an accident can cause a stiff neck, but sometimes they happen for seemingly no reason.

If you experience a stiff neck, gently stretch your neck and shoulders throughout the day. Apply heat or ice as wanted, and use over-the-counter pain medications if you’re still in pain.

Recovering from a stiff neck can take patience, McNeely says. A muscle tear, for example, can take four to six weeks to heal and you’ll need to be gentle on your body during that time.

“As long as it’s slowly getting better, that’s the right path to be on,” she says.