Sick of opening up your mailbox only to find mail for the people who used to live there?

Here’s how to stop it — write “Return to Sender” on the mail, or “No longer at this address.” Also, mark out any bar codes. Then pop back into a mailbox. The piece will come up as undeliverable and will be hand-inspected.

