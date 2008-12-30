How To Get Rich Selling iPhone Apps: Start Recording Your Farts (AAPL)

iFart Mobile, a 99-cent “fart machine for all ages,” has been the top selling iPhone app in Apple’s (AAPL) iTunes App Store for days. And it’s made developer Joel Comm a healthy stream of cash since it launched in mid-December — likely more than $100,000 in sales so far after Apple’s 30% cut.



Joel has updated his iFart sales chart, including Christmas sales. He says sales grew 50% on Dec. 24 to 19,520 units, and doubled again on Dec. 25 to 38,927 units.

After Apple’s 30% cut, Comm took home $27,249 in revenue on Christmas Day alone. Assuming sales fell after Christmas at the same rate they grew before it, Comm has already netted more than $100,000 from his app. Not bad — it couldn’t have taken too much effort to make.

What’s that mean? Electronic Arts (ERTS) probably had a good Christmas, too. Its $9.99 SimCity game has been near the top of the sales charts, too. Thanks to Comm, we have a better idea of what those charts look like. If EA sold just 20,000 SimCity apps on Christmas Day, the company took in $140,000 in revenue. Won’t move the needle for EA, which is expected to come close to $4.7 billion in sales this year. But not bad.

Meanwhile, is the market for scatological apps tapped out? Many iFart reviews note that the sounds aren’t very realistic. Same goes for rival Pull My Finger, which has slipped to no. 92 in the App Store. So an enterprising entrepreneur might want to get cooking on something more realistic. Or perhaps there’s a future for iVomit?

