How To Get Retweeted

Photo: josephwilebski via Flickr

Retweeting is the sincerest form of social media flattery. And everyone likes to be flattered. So how do you make it happen?Social media PR firm Simply Zesty just published a (self-selected, completely unscientific) survey of Twitter users on the subject. For what they’re worth, the results:



Channel your inner fortune cookie, and drop some 140-character wisdom. The most popular category of tweet to retweet was “insightful tweet from someone you know.” Movies, pictures, and breaking news trailed far behind.

Build up a reputation for tweeting great links, then exploit it by spamming nonsense. A full 29% of respondents admitted to retweeting links they hadn’t even clicked themselves, which means probably far more people have actually done this.

Keep in mind, this is all very, very important. A full 86% of respondents said they had followed someone as a result of seeing their name in a retweet. Syndication is the key to influence.

Please RT.

