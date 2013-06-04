Guys, Here's How You Can Avoid Looking Like A Hot Mess On Television

Anyone who saw Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s notorious on-air meltdown at the All Things D conference a few years back knows that even the most successful entrepreneurs don’t necessarily know how to handle a television appearance.



Fortunately, there are a few things anyone who could be called for a last-minute TV hit can do to be prepared.

We spoke to Manoush Zomorodi, a media consultant and author of CAMERA READY: How to Present Your Best Self and Ideas On Air or Online, about how guys can get “camera ready” without much prep time.

She told us how men should deal with their facial hair, what they should wear, and whether they should put on makeup before sitting in front of the camera.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.