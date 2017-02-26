15 tricks to get a quicker start in the morning

The night before

Place your alarm clock across the room

This simple strategy comes from Gretchen Rubin, bestselling author of books including, most recently, 'Better Than Before.' That way, you'll have to get up and turn it off, decreasing the temptation to go back to sleep.

Leave your keys, wallet, sunglasses, and cell phone in the same place

Here's another tip from Rubin. You don't want to waste time scrambling to find all your essentials.

Check the next day's forecast

It will help when you plan your outfit (see below). Plus you'll know about any potential delays -- if there's going to be a snowstorm the next morning, you should get out the door sooner than usual.

Decide on your outfit while you brush your teeth before bed

That way, Rubin said, 'you don't have to take the time for inner debate in the morning.'

If you're travelling, decide exactly how you'll spend your time in the morning

Chris Bailey, author of 'The Productivity Project,' pinpoints this tip as his favourite strategy for saving time in the morning.

Because he travels a lot, he says, 'I unfortunately don't have the ability to carve out a consistent daily routine for myself -- but I find that laying out a few intentions for how I'll spend my time the next day helps me accomplish what I want to quicker.'

Coordinate schedules with your partner

When he's home, Bailey says, 'my girlfriend and I also make sure to tie our morning routines together -- so we eat breakfast together, take alternating showers, and hit the gym by a certain time, to start the day off on a more productive note.'

Alternatively, you and your partner could stagger your morning routines so you don't end up fighting to get into the closet or use the toaster.

Pack lunch

Prepping lunch for you and/or your family saves time and money -- going out for lunch every day costs you about $1,000 each year.

Chug a glass of water before bed

Multiple Quora users recommend drinking water before going to sleep so you have to relieve yourself in the morning.

'After some trial and error, I realised that drinking 300 mL of water before going to bed would wake me up exactly at 7 a.m,' one anonymous user writes.

You can do your own experimentation to figure out how much water you need to drink to wake up at the desired time. You'll get the added bonus of hydrating your body, which is important because, according to psychologist and sleep specialist Michael Breus, your body gets dehydrated overnight.

Keep the blinds open while you sleep

It's hard to stay asleep with sunlight streaming across your face, writes Mike Fishbein on Quora. 'The sun also reminds our mind and body that it's daytime and that we should be awake and energised.'