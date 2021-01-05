How to get a PS5 camera adaptor for free so that you can play virtual reality games on the console

YELIM LEE/AFP via Getty Images

You can get a PS5 camera adaptor for free by submitting your PS VR serial number through Sony’s website.

Sony’s PS5 HD camera is incompatible with PlayStation virtual reality.

To play PS VR on the PS5, you’ll need a PS4 camera and a camera adaptor for it to work.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you managed to snag a PlayStation 5 and are looking to play some virtual reality games, it will take a couple of extra steps.

Sony has made the PS5 backward compatible with most PS4 games, including PS VR titles. But there are still a few holes in the console-to-console compatibility approach. That includes the most important elements of the VR experience â€” the equipment.

The new HD camera made for the PS5 isn’t compatible with the PS VR experience, which means you’ll need the PS VR headset, the PlayStation camera created for the PS4, and a PlayStation camera adaptor. The first two you should already have, and lucky for PS5 console owners, Sony is giving away the adaptor for free.

If you have a PS VR headset and camera and want the adaptor, be ready to show proof of purchase to Sony.

What is a PS5 camera adaptor?

The PlayStation camera adaptor connects the PlayStation camera â€” which was sold to be used with the PS4 â€” to the PS5 console. With the adaptor, players can play PlayStation VR games for PS4 on the newer console. According to Sony, that includes titles requiring PlayStation Move or PlayStation VR aim controllers.

How to get a PS5 camera adaptor for free

1. Visit the PlayStation support site.

Ron Lyons/Business Insider You may need to verify you’re not a robot.

2. Input your PS VR’s serial number. It is located on the back of the black processing unit where cables are plugged in. Depending on your region, the serial number starts with either “C,” “M,” or “P.”

Ron Lyons/Business Insider Put the PS VR serial number in the space provided.

3. Lastly, provide your personal information such as mailing address, email address, and name.

Sony will email you with tracking information and confirmation once it’s shipped.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.