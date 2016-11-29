Some people are having Snapchat Spectacles fitted with prescription lenses, but don't count on it

If you have poor eyesight, there’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to get prescription lenses for Snapchat’s Spectacles.

The camera-equipped sunglasses are currently the hottest gadget in tech, with hundreds lining up every day to buy a pair from mysterious vending machines throughout the U.S.

But what happens if you wear prescription glasses?

One woman, Sarah Evans, tweeted a video about her experience getting her Spectacles refitted with prescription lenses at LensCrafters.

BTS of how my @Spectacles became my everyday glasses, compete w/ Rx. This is the future. pic.twitter.com/G94RgPOIog

— Sarah Evans (@prsarahevans) November 23, 2016

But they may not be able to do the same for everyone, according to LensCrafters.

“We have fitted a handful of Snapchat spectacles with lenses in our stores, but at this stage, it is really on a case by case basis,” a LensCrafters spokesperson told Business Insider. “Ultimately, we need to be sure every lens we create for a frame is done so to the highest standard of quality.”

If it can be done, the price depends on the kind of prescription you need, according to LensCrafters.

“Because pricing varies significantly depending on things like the type of prescription (single vision, progressive, etc.) and treatment (UV protection, scratch resistance, anti-reflective coating, etc.), it’s tough to provide an estimated cost,” the spokesperson added.

Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. isn’t offering any official advice for prescriptions other than recommending that people consult an optician.

Visited two optometrists today about making prescription lenses for Spectacles, but neither wanted to risk it. #millennialproblems

— Josh Ong (@beijingdou) November 22, 2016

