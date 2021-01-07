WATCH: How business owners can make the most of PPP

The Paycheck Protection Program is back.
For millions of small business owners still struggling to pay rent and employ workers, the federal government’s forgivable loan program is a lifeline. This round looks a little different than the original that launched in the spring. It’s aimed at even smaller businesses, and provides special funding for the service sector, nonprofits, and under-represented entrepreneurs.
On Tuesday, January 5, Insider hosted a webinar detailing what the $US325 billion in funding means for business owners and answered questions live from more than 200 attendees.
Insider’s entrepreneurship editor Bartie Scott and small business reporter Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins discussed:
- What’s different between this round of PPP and the first one in the spring
- Special provisions for service industry companies and under-represented entrepreneurs
- How to know if you’re eligible
- What materials you’ll need to apply
- What we know about the timeline so far
- The how and why of loan forgiveness
Watch the full webinar above. For more details on the Paycheck Protection Program and other funding options, check out additiona coverage below.
