“Pokémon Go” is now available to download in the UK.

The wildly popular augmented reality smartphone game became available to download in Britain on Thursday morning.

It’s now available to download on both Android, and iOS.

The game has been an absolute sensation elsewhere in the world — with tens of millions of downloads and prompting impromptu flash mobs and police warnings over car crashes and thefts.

After just a week of availability, the game already has more daily active users than decade-old social network Twitter, and almost as many as Snapchat and Google Maps.

UK Trainers, the wait is over. #PokemonGO is now officially available to be installed from Google Play or iTunes.

— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 14, 2016

This story is developing…

