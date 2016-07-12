Here's how to get Pikachu right when you start 'Pokémon GO'

Thought you could only choose between Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur at the start of “Pokémon GO?” You thought wrong.

If you do a little bit of finagling, you can start the game with Pikachu!

Pixabay/The Pokémon Company Because the ‘Pokémon GO’ servers refuse to cooperate with us, here’s our rendition of what we think it will look like when you get him.

According to Polygon, you have to initially rebel against Professor Willow and refuse to pick a Pokémon when he asks you to. Instead of picking one of the three Pokémon he offers, keep walking until Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur disappear from the map.

The trio of Pokémon will pop up again on your map when you get far enough away from them, and you have to continue to ignore them four times.

The fifth time they respawn on your map, they will have Pikachu with them! Pick Pikachu instead of one of the original trio, and voila! He’s yours.

But really, you deserve a medal if you can ignore those cuties four times in a row. Just get ready to do a lot of walking.

