9 Proven Ways To Get People To Take You Seriously

'Appearance is our first filter,' says 'Executive Presence' author Sylvia Ann Hewlett, 'and it's happening all the time.'

Princeton researchers have found that it takes about 100 milliseconds to register a first impression, or as long as a hummingbird flaps its wings.

'The really good news here is that it's about polish, grooming, and being put together,' Hewlett says. 'It's not about the precise shape of your body, texture of your hair, or the designer you wear.'

You don't have to wear a grey suit all the time, she says; instead, pay attention to how the best-dressed people in your organisation and industry put themselves together, then pattern after them.