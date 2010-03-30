How To Get People To Actually Read Your E-Newsletters

So now that you've got your audience hooked, how do you continue to keep the momentum flowing? By becoming increasingly involved in the lives of your subscribers (in a non-creepy way, of course). Schedule a series of emails designed to enrich the worlds of those receiving it, and make each one useful enough to stand alone or be forwarded on to a friend without causing confusion.

Another way to be certain that subscribers equate each email with a personal communication from you (and not some impersonal email robot somewhere far away) is to be sure that your messages are branded to match your business. If you use a certain colour scheme, logo, or font on your website, try to incorporate that into the design of your emails, too. (This is just one reason why you'll want to carefully vet email subscription services before you commit. Not all email templates are customisable.) Not only are you keeping a continual conversation through the emails, but you are helping to develop brand recognition--which will likely come in handy when customers are faced with the decision of who to buy from.