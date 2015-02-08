How to get past the robots that are reading your résumé

Ever wonder who sees your résumé after you click the ‘submit application’ button? Did you consider that it may not be landing in front of human eyes?

Many organisations now use Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), a software application that helps employers with the time-consuming and expensive process of screening and filtering out hundreds of candidates.

This means that you have to make it past the robot eyes in order to progress your application. And with new eyes comes new rules.

To help, Column Five, a content marketing studio specializing in data visualisation, collaborated with HireRight, a company that provides employment screening services, to produce an infographic with tips for creating a robot-friendly résumé:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.