You can get paid $3,500 to review cheese and taste new snacks

Whisps is looking for someone to review cheese and cheese snacks for them.

The snack company Whisps is looking for a cheese lover to become their new cheese executive officer.

The chosen candidate will work with the company throughout the year to perform quality tests and evaluate new secret flavours.

The winner will be given a $US1,500 stipend for their taste-testing and receive $US2,000 in cash – plus an itinerary for the world-renowned cheese championship that’s set to take place in 2022.

The selected applicant will also receive $US1,500 worth of prizes, bringing the total winnings up to a $US5,000 value.

Applications must be submitted by July 25, and the position is open to US residents aged 21 and up.

The chosen candidate will receive cheesy deliveries all year

otek/ iStock The winner will receive quarterly deliveries of cheese boards.

As a brand ambassador, one cheese fan will receive monthly deliveries of Whisps Cheese Crisps and quarterly deliveries of cheese boards for review.

Throughout the year, they will also receive training for cheesemongers and help Whisps brainstorm new product ideas.

In exchange for their reviews, the winner will receive a $US1,500 stipend and $US2,000 cash. They will also receive $US1,500 worth of swag and other prizes, bringing the total value of this opportunity up to $US5,000.

This cash can be put toward attending the world-renowned cheese championship that’s set to take place in 2022, and the chosen candidate will receive a suggested itinerary for it.

Applications are open to US residents who are 21 years and older

Applicants must be 21 years or older and a resident of the US. They must have some love for the product they will be snacking on for an entire year, but no formal taste-testing training is required.

To apply, you must write a brief essay about your love of cheese, what sort of cheese you’d be, or what you’d bring to this job title that no one else would.

Applications must be submitted by July 25, and the winner will be announced later that month.

This isn’t the first cheese-themed contest that’s popped up this year

Emma Taylor/Insider The Cheese Suite was located in London.

In January, the UK-based chain Café Rouge opened a pop-up cheese hotel in London called the Cheese Suite.

The suite had cheese-themed bedding, tables, and decor. Plus it had an on-demand Cheese Hotline guests could dial for late-night cravings.

Although visitors cannot currently book a stay in this room, Café Rouge held a contest that allowed nine lucky winners to score a one-night stay in the cheesy pop-up.

