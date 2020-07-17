You can get paid $500 to taste and rank some of the most popular ice creams in the US

Rachel Askinasi
BonusFinder is celebrating National Ice Cream Month.
  • International gambling site BonusFinder says it is looking to pay someone $US500 to taste more than 26 kinds of ice cream.
  • Hopeful tasters over the age of 21 can apply for the one-time gig by filling out a contact form on the company’s website with a note about why they think they’d be the right fit.
  • BonusFinder says itwill send a selection of ice creams ranging from frozen ice pops to Magnum ice cream to the winner who will taste and rank them.
  • The company is hoping to get people to debate ice cream instead of politics this July as it is National Ice Cream Month in the US, a representative for the BonusFinder told Insider via email.
  • Applications close at 9 p.m. PT (midnight ET) on July 27, and Finder Media, the gambling site’s parent company, will contact the winner on July 29, the representative said.
