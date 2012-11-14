INSTANT MBA: If You Don't Have Haters, You Won't realise Your Full Potential

Today’s advice comes from Gina Bianchini, co-founder of Ning, executive-in-residence at Andreessen Horowitz, and founder of the social networking startup Mightybell, via her interview with Levo League Office Hours:

“Inherent in being proactive and trying things and not waiting to be told what to do is the fact that you’re going to fail, you’re going to make mistakes, and you’re probably going to piss people off. And if you’re not pissing people off, if you don’t have haters, if you’re not putting yourself in a situation that has some risks associated with it, you’re probably not going to realise your full potential.”

Whether you’re starting a new job or a new company, it’s usually a given that you’re going to want people to like you and what you do. But Bianchini argues that making mistakes and making people angry is an inherent part of finding success.

She says women in particular are less likely to offer suggestions and take risks for the fear of being disliked. The key is to embrace the number of “haters” you have, and that having haters is a sign that you’re doing something new and different and, ultimately, exactly what you want to be doing.

“You cannot optimise your career or the things that you want to do to change the world and have an impact by being afraid of someone not liking you.”

