7 steps anyone can take to get out of debt

Getty/Quinn Rooney

4. Allot cash for minimum payments.

'Once you've ranked your debt from highest to lowest, pay the minimum on every one expect the highest one,' Gajkowski says. For that one, plan on paying as much money as you possibly can in order to pay it off as quickly as possible.

How much extra cash would you need to meet all of your minimums, and pay extra on your top-priority debt?

5. Cut your costs.

Now that you know just how much you're spending and how much you need for your debts, figure out which expenses you can cut, or at least lower, so you'll have enough cash to make your payments.

Plus, overspending is what gets most people into debt in the first place and it will be good practice to start living below your means.

Start by negotiating lower fees for cable, internet, and insurance, Gajkowski recommends. Negotiating just $10 off your monthly bills means an extra $120 a year, and you may be surprised at how easy it is to get a lower price by simply picking up the phone.

Next take a look at your 'comfort expenditures' -- things like Starbucks, dining out, and entertainment. 'When you examine those purchases, there are typically a lot of things you can cut out and it probably won't have a significant impact on your life,' says Gajkowski.

If you're having a hard time cutting expenses, garner inspiration from regular people who saved enough money to retire before age 40. Another option is to take on a part-time job or freelance work for some extra cash. Read up on 50 ways to bring in additional income, high-paying jobs you can do on the side, and lifestyle changes to make if you want to earn more money.