How To Lose A Negotiation With Just One Handshake

In a business interaction, if you notice that your companion is trying to give you a handshake with their palm facing downwards, you should immediately strategize on how to get out of this.



Why?

Because a handshake is supposed to be a greeting gesture that symbolizes both parties are on equal grounds, yet allowing your palm to face upward while your companion’s palm is facing downward is basically allowing them to have the upper-hand, meaning they are now in control and you are not.

This is a bad move during negotiations.

The vibe between the two of you have already been established with that first handshake and everything you say from this moment forward will always have the “lower-hand” to their “upper-hand,” especially if they were trying to intimidate you with this handshake.

“[It] is the most aggressive of all handshakes because it gives the receiver little chance of establishing an equal relationship,” according to Westside Toastmasters, a non-profit organisation aimed at helping people improve their public speaking and leadership skills.

Toastmasters shared three techniques on getting out of these overbearing handshakes:

1. The Step-to-the-Right Technique.

Basically, if you’re right-footed (“The natural position for 90 per cent of people when shaking with the right hand), you’ll have more of an advantage when you step into the handshake with your left foot, and vice versa.

When someone extends their hand for a dominant handshake, you can prevent this interaction from happening by first stepping forward with your left foot.

Photo: Westside Toastmasters

Next, step forward with your right leg and into the other person’s personal space. You can then cross your left leg across your right leg (Although, we’ve tried this and it’s a little awkward).

“This tactic allows you to straighten the handshake or even turn it over into the submissive position. It feels as if you’re walking across in front of him and is the equivalent of winning an arm-wrestling bout. It also allows you to take control by invading his personal space.”

Photo: Westside Toastmasters

2. The Hand-on-Top Technique.

As you’re going in for the dominating handshake, respond with your palms up at first; then, place your other hand — the left one — over your companion’s hand to form a “Double-Hander” and simply straighten the handshake to a more equal position.

This technique is easier for women to use.

Photo: Westside Toastmasters

3. The Last Resort Technique.

If all else fails, and you feel as though your companion is trying to intimidate you, grab their hand from the top and shake it. But only do this as a last resort since it can shock the other person and is a very obvious manoeuvre.

Photo: Westside Toastmasters

