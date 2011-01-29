How To Get Online After The Government Shuts Down The Internet

We just told you the method Egypt used to block internet access, but reports are coming in on Twitter and elsewhere that some Egyptians have been able to get online by other means.



Since phone lines are still working, one way is to go old school and find a dial up service. It’s slow, but better than nothing.

Lifehacker suggests trying the global dialup ISP Budget Dialup or the French ISP FDN, which is providing free access to users in Egypt.

One site worth checking out is the forum OPENMESH that was just launched as a resource for finding ways to help Egyptians get back online, TechCrunch says. They’re looking for people with a tech background who may be able to skirt around the block. If you have any ideas, share them on Twitter using the #OPENMESH hashtag.

