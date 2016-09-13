Olive Garden's never-ending pasta passes are back -- here's how to get one

John Greenough Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta passes are back.

For $100, the passes provide seven weeks of unlimited pasta, sauces and other toppings, soup or salad, breadsticks, and Coca-Cola soft drinks.

Last year, Olive Garden sold all 2,000 pasta passes in a matter of seconds online.

So this year, the company is increasing the number of passes available to 21,000.

The passes go on sale Thursday, September 15 at 2 p.m. They will be available for purchase for one hour at www.OliveGarden.com/PastaPass.

The pasta passes were so popular two years ago — which was the first time they were offered — that Olive Garden’s website crashed right before they went on sale.

“Within seconds of last year’s Pasta Pass sale beginning, our most enthusiastic fans clicked ‘purchase,’ becoming part of an exclusive club and the envy of pasta lovers everywhere,” Jose Duenas, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, said in a news release. “We know there are more fans than there were Pasta Passes so we’re expanding the club tenfold to give more guests an all-access pass to our most popular promotion of the year.”

Pasta Pass holders will get to take advantage of the promotion from October 3 to November 20.

