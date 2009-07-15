How To Get Noticed In Apple's App Store

That there are 65,000 applications in 20 categories in the iTunes App store is great news for Apple, but not so much for developers who struggle to stand out in the crowd.



The WSJ has tips on how developers can try to get on Apple’s coveted top applications lists.

We’ve paraphrased them here:

Suck up to reviewers: Apple gives 50 promotional codes to developers. Developers should give them away to influential game reviewers and tech bloggers.

Advertise.

Try to play in smaller categories: Apps are spread disproportionately across the 20 categories in the app store. It’s easier to get noticed in less crowded categories. The Journal’s example — The Moron Test — is a top-ranked quiz game thats listed in the “entertainment” category, rather than the popular “game” category.

Plan your release dates: Weekends are better than weekdays, Mondays are the worst. Also, try to set the release dates on the app as close to the actual release date. If the app is released with an older release date, it won’t appear at the top of the “just released” list.

Cut prices.

Keywords in the app description: Try to use popular key words in your app’s description. Feel free to include names of other popular apps in the description.

Copy: Create apps that are similar to other popular apps.

Get on Apple’s featured apps list: Come up with creative apps so that Apple will feature them in their ads and their “What’s Hot,” “Staff favourites” and “New and Noteworthy” lists.

Target specific geographical regions: For example, the SpeedDate app has differnt versions for the U.K., U.S. and Australia.

