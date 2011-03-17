How To Get Netflix On Your Android Phone Right Now

Photo: Laptop Mag YouTube

A leaked version of Netflix for Android has hit the internet, but it seems like most people are unable to stream movies.The app was stripped from LG’s prototype Revolution Android phone, and discovered by Android Police.



Most people who have downloaded Netflix report that they are only able to manage their queue, but others say streaming does work. It seems to depend on which Android phone you use. Android Police found at least one person who was able to get it to work on a Samsung Fascinate.

Netflix hasn’t been available on Android yet because the company expressed concerns about fragmentation and security in the OS. But these leak suggests that the official app will be hitting the Market soon.

If you want to give it a try, direct your Android phone’s browser here to download the Netflix app.

Let us know in the comments if you’re able to get streaming to work on your phone.

