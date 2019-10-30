How to get Netflix on a PS4 to watch TV shows and movies from your console

- It’s easy to get Netflix on a PS4, and it should come pre-installed in the TV & Video section on the home screen – all you need to do is log into your Netflix account and start watching.
- If the Netflix app isn’t installed on your PS4, you can download it from the PlayStation Store.
- If you are new to Netflix, you’ll need to sign up for a subscription. You can try out the service by taking advantage of a free one-month trial.
One of the advantages of being a Netflix subscriber is being able to watch TV shows and movies on a plethora of devices – everything from your TV to smartphone to PS4.
The Netflix icon should come pre-installed on your PS4, so all you need to do is log in and start watching. If it’s not there, though, Netflix is just a quick download away.
You can only use Netflix on the PS4 if you are signed into the PlayStation Network. If the PlayStation Network is down for maintenance, you won’t be able to use Netflix.
How to get Netflix on a PS4
1. Using your PS4 controller, navigate to “TV & Video.”
2. If you see “Netflix,” select it.
3. If Netflix is already installed, the app will start when you select it. If it’s not installed, you’ll see a download button. Select “Download.”
If you don’t see the Netflix icon at all, you need to install it from the PlayStation Store. Press the PS button on your controller and navigate to “PlayStation Store.” Then select “Search” and find Netflix, then download it.
How to start watching Netflix on a PS4
Once the app is downloaded to your PS4, select “Netflix” and sign in on the Netflix home screen. You’ll need to enter the email and password you use with your Netflix account on other devices.
If you’re not already a Netflix member, you will need to start a Netflix subscription before you can use it on the PS4. If this is your first time using Netflix, you can get a one-month free trial by following the directions when you start the app.
