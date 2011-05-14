AMAZING HACK: How To Get Netflix On Any Android Phone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Netflix launched on Android phones yesterday, but only on a few HTC models and Google’s Nexus S/One.Everyone else has to wait. That is, even if Netflix comes to your device at all.



But it didn’t take long for some clever hackers to get Netflix on other Android phones. Before we show you the steps, we’ll preface this by saying it’s not easy. Don’t attempt if you’re not 100% sure you can handle it.

Also, the process doesn’t work on all Android phones, so this may be for nothing. If you still want to give it a shot, you’ll have to root your phone first. (Click here to learn how to root.)

Now, follow these steps, courtesy of Addictive Tips:

Get a file manager that works on the root-level. Root Explorer is a good one.

Open Root Explorer and dig around for a file called “build.prop.”

Modify your product model and manufacturer lines to the following: ro.product.model=HTC Vision, ro.product.manufacturer=HTC

If that doesn’t work, try: ro.product.model=Nexus S, ro.product.manufacturer=Samsung

Reboot your device, and download Netflix from the Android Market.

Again, this doesn’t work on every device. And rooting always carries the risk of bricking your phone. Do this at your own risk.

Don’t Miss: 10 HUGE Questions About Android’s Next Update

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.