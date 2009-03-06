Why Mortgage Relief Won't Stop Foreclosures

Obama’s mortgage plan is taking a lot of flak from people who are upset that it rejects forcing banks to write down principal on underwater mortgages. In today’s New York Times, two people who are much smarter than us bring out the big guns and fancy charts to show that writing down principal is critical to stopping foreclosures.

We wish they were right. It would be great if we could keep people in their homes and reduce the losses from foreclosure by making some minor adjustments to principal. They even expect more money would ultimately be made if banks took write downs on principal now rather than hope for either rising home prices or another bailout to save them.

Unfortunately, the smart folks–John D. Geanakoplos, a professor of economics at Yale and a partner in a hedge fund that trades in mortgage securities, and Susan P. Koniak, a law professor at Boston University—are only half right. Obama’s plan probably won’t do much. But neither will principal cram downs.

The charts of the smarts show them that default rates for mortgages are super sensitive to whether a homeowner has an ownership stake in his home. The more equity you have in your house, the more likely you are to keep paying your mortgage. That’s very true.

But this doesn’t mean that having the government cram down principal on mortgages will slow down the defaults very much. The error in the analysis is that the smarts are assuming that people with magical government-created equity will behave just like people who have equity in their homes that they earned through sweat and toil.



People who are just granted equity will behave very differently since they will essentially be playing with found money. The studies of how people treat found money are pretty decisive. They don’t regard it as really their own and don’t act to protect it. Found equity in homes will have the same result.

Let’s put this in language the smarts understand: they assume a homogeneity among home owners when our recent experience points to heterogeneity. In fact, the smarts are making the same error that people made when they assumed expanding home ownership would have all sorts of positive externalities and that new homeowners who bought homes during the boom would pay their mortgages just like people had for 40 years.

That’s a dangerous assumption that we simply cannot afford to make again. Back to the drawing board!

