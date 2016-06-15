There's a proven way to get tons more 'likes' on Instagram and Facebook, and all it takes is 9 months

In the weeks before July 1, 2015, I posted 10 photos to Instagram. They averaged 13.5 likes. That includes a handful of clunkers with just two likes.
On July 1, and after, my Instagram likes average skyrocketed to 38.4. My lowest total was 17. Suddenly, I was huge.
So what did I do differently on July 1?
I had a baby!
Or rather, my wife did.
So if you’re thinking about having a kid, totally do it. If only for your social media game.
All it takes is 9 months carrying a baby around, hours of labour, and then another year or so bad sleep.
But the likes. The likes!
NOW WATCH: Meet the 25-year-old who might become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.