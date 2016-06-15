There's a proven way to get tons more 'likes' on Instagram and Facebook, and all it takes is 9 months

In the weeks before July 1, 2015, I posted 10 photos to Instagram. They averaged 13.5 likes. That includes a handful of clunkers with just two likes.

On July 1, and after, my Instagram likes average skyrocketed to 38.4. My lowest total was 17. Suddenly, I was huge.

So what did I do differently on July 1?

I had a baby!

Or rather, my wife did.

So if you’re thinking about having a kid, totally do it. If only for your social media game.

All it takes is 9 months carrying a baby around, hours of labour, and then another year or so bad sleep.

But the likes. The likes!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.